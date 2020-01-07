Lionbridge Says Insurer Won't Pay Kirkland Tab In $300M Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 1:36 PM EST) -- Lionbridge Technologies Inc. hit Valley Forge Insurance Co. with a suit claiming the CNA Insurance Group member is wrongly refusing to cover legal expenses for Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Akerman LLP, which are defending Lionbridge in a $300 million trade secrets suit. The complaint, filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court, is the second insurance-related suit filed by the embattled translation company in recent days. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company claims Valley Forge should be on the hook for the cost of its defense as it faces a suit in New York federal court from TransPerfect Global, which claims Lionbridge feigned interest...

