Investor Wants Judge Off Suit Over 'Shark Tank' Soap-Maker

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- An investor claiming a Canadian cannabis company conspired to bankrupt a soap-maker made famous on ABC's "Shark Tank" is asking for the removal of the Florida federal judge trying the case, saying the cannabis company's counsel had clerked for the judge. In a filing Monday, Joseph Vazquez III argued that U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga should be disqualified from the case because Brian Toth — one of the attorneys representing cannabis company Tilray Inc. and its majority shareholder — had clerked for her for a little over a year and had refused to answer questions about ongoing contact between them....

