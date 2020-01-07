Accutane Users Tell NJ Panel Judge Wrongly Axed Experts

Law360, Trenton (January 7, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Accutane users claiming the Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. acne drug caused gastrointestinal issues asked a New Jersey appeals court Tuesday to bring back two of their expert witnesses, saying the judge who scrapped them overstepped his bounds by making credibility determinations better left to a jury. During an oral argument before a three-judge Appellate Division panel in Trenton, attorney Bruce D. Greenberg of Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC said Superior Court Judge Nelson C. Johnson improperly assumed the role of a scientist in granting Roche's motion to bar the testimony of epidemiologist April Zambelli-Weiner and David B. Sachar, a gastroenterology professor. Both experts...

