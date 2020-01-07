Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Judge Says Jury Must Resolve Cabbie Death Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A jury must determine whether a cab driver's alleged negligence could reduce damages after a truck driver and the company he worked for were found liable for her death in a rear-end collision, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

M&M Produce Inc. and the driver, Joseph Maldonado, have claimed that cab driver Debra Sarno didn't make a reasonable effort to make sure she was in a safe location, citing the comparative negligence defense, which would reduce the amount of damages Sarno's estate would be able to claim from the incident. Maldonado was already found liable for Sarno's death in 2017,...

