UnitedHealth Escapes Addiction Coverage Suit For Now

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has tossed a proposed class action accusing UnitedHealthcare of putting barriers between patients and substance abuse treatment in the middle of an opioid epidemic, but gave the recovering heroin addict who brought the case a chance to fix the suit. In a seven-page ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna granted a bid from UnitedHealth Group Inc. and various related entities to dismiss the suit, which was filed by a man only identified as Ryan S. The judge said the man's first amended complaint fell short of alleging the insurer denied coverage for his treatments. While...

