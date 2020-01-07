Pa. Enviro Board Slashes Fee Award In Pipeline Challenge

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania environmental appeals board on Tuesday granted only a fraction of a quarter-million-dollar fee request from an attorney representing a pair of landowners involved in a fight over permits for a controversial Sunoco LP natural gas pipeline, citing the "limited success" of the challengers and their refusal to accept a settlement. While Huntington County landowners Stephen and Ellen Gerhart managed to convince the state’s Environmental Hearing Board last year that Sunoco should be held to a higher standard in regard to how much the company is required to restore a wetland on their property after the pipeline's construction, the board said...

