Dental Supply Co. Making Last Arbitration Push Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Dental equipment company Henry Schein Inc. has asked the Fifth Circuit to pause an upcoming trial in a multimillion-dollar contract dispute with competitor Archer & White Sales Inc. while it pursues another appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to force arbitration. Henry Schein is preparing to petition the Supreme Court by the end of January for review of a Fifth Circuit ruling from August that shot down the company's bid to send a lawsuit from Archer to arbitration. In the meantime, it wants the Fifth Circuit to pause proceedings in the district court, which has scheduled a trial to begin on...

