Amtrak's Arbitration For Passengers Called Unconstitutional

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Amtrak’s mandatory arbitration policy barring passengers and their families from collectively suing the railroad if they're injured or killed in crashes is unconstitutional and defies congressional authority, attorneys at Public Citizen alleged in a D.C. federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. Public Citizen Litigation Group launched a suit on behalf of its president, Robert Weissman, and staff attorney Patrick Llewellyn — who both travel to and from Washington, D.C., and New York City on Amtrak — to get the railroad to eliminate a mandatory arbitration clause it has added to all ticket purchases since January 2019. Amtrak’s arbitration provision states that it is...

