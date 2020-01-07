Timeshare Exit Co. Loses False Ad Claims Against Wyndham

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a timeshare exit company’s claims that Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. falsely advertises programs that trick timeshare owners into paying more to remain in their contracts, ruling the ads are not misleading. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell on Monday granted Wyndham’s motion to dismiss the false advertising claims brought by Washington state-based Reid Hein & Associates LLC, which does business as Timeshare Exit Team, and its three controlling directors. The exit company’s Sept. 10 claims came as counterclaims to Wyndham’s suit against TET, also alleging false advertising. Judge Presnell had considered Timeshare Exit Team’s claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS