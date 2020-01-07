Spotted Pig Owner Settles Workers' Sexual Harassment Case

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The owner of Manhattan celebrity hot spot The Spotted Pig must pay 11 former employees $240,000 total and share his restaurant profits after settling law enforcement complaints that he subjected employees to unwanted touching, unwelcome sexual advances and retaliation. New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the settlement in an emotionally charged press conference Tuesday that included several former employees who claimed they were subject to a toxic workplace and ones who accused Spotted Pig owner Ken Friedman of forcibly kissing them and pressuring them to send him nude photos. The restaurant failed to address complaints and discouraged reporting of...

