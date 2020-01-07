JLL Pins Down $130M In Financing For Logistics Portfolio

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Jones Lang LaSalle said Tuesday it secured $130 million in financing for the buyer of a 22-building logistics portfolio located in the Midwest. JLL Capital Markets said the funds were post-acquisition financing and that the portfolio includes nearly 3.8 million square feet of industrial space. The buyer, whose name was not disclosed, is a U.S. subsidiary of a Canadian real estate company, the announcement said. The buyer originally purchased the portfolio with cash, according to the statement. JLL said the portfolio consists of 22 buildings in the Chicago; Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and Cincinnati, Ohio areas. The buildings were constructed...

