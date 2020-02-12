Transportation Group Of The Year: O'Melveny & Myers

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has defended major U.S. airlines in high-profile labor litigation and negotiated financing deals for some of the country’s largest airport infrastructure projects, landing the firm among Law360's 2019 Transportation Groups of the Year. The firm has established itself as a transportation litigation, appellate, regulatory and transactional powerhouse for clients in the aviation, automotive, rail and ports sectors. Notably, the O'Melveny transportation and project finance attorneys have steered groundbreaking public-private partnership deals on toll roads, bridges, airports, ports and other infrastructure projects. After years of fits and starts on Capitol Hill with regard to boosting infrastructure investment nationwide,...

