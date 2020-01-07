Real Estate Developer Must Face Suit Over Child's Death

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a suit accusing a real estate developer of causing the death of a 5-year-old who was run over by a runaway dump truck from a residential construction site, saying it should be up to a jury to determine whether the accident was foreseeable. In a published decision, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed summary judgment in favor of Crescent Communities LLC in a suit that accuses the developer of negligence in connection with the death of William and Catherine Copeland’s son, Everett. A dump truck driver working at a nearby residential...

