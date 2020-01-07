Sarepta Investors Sue In Delaware Over Drug Risk Disclosures

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- A Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. investor launched a federal suit in Delaware Tuesday against the drug developer's board and top officers, seeking damages on behalf of the business for allegedly costly failures to disclose potential troubles with a new medication study. In the derivative suit, lead stockholder Al Lutzker accused Massachusetts-based Sarepta's seven directors and its chief financial officer of issuing false or misleading reports and documents on clinical studies for a new drug that shows promise treating a type of muscular dystrophy. It was the latest in a string of claims that Sarepta's development efforts artificially inflated stock prices, including a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS