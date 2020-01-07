Creditors Seek To Force Tough Mudder Into Bankruptcy

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A trio of contractors on Tuesday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to put Tough Mudder LLC into Chapter 11, saying the company is in danger of complete collapse and that they could lose the $850,000 they say they’re owed for work on its obstacle courses. In a motion asking to start an involuntary Chapter 11 case and appoint a trustee to oversee the company, the three construction companies — Pennsylvania-based Valley Builders and Trademarc and Indiana-based David Watkins Homes — said Tough Mudder has stopped responding to their attempts to collect and that to their understanding the organization has missed payroll...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS