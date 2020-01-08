Texas Justices Dig Into Appraisal In Soured Credit Suisse Deal

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a Highland Capital Management LP subsidiary why it didn't do its due diligence in a bungled land appraisal ahead of a 2007 Las Vegas real estate deal, which led to a $287.5 million breach of contract award against Credit Suisse Securities USA. The justices heard oral arguments in the case where Credit Suisse contends disclaimers in its contract with Highland's Claymore Holdings LLC barred liability for the fraudulent appraisal. The bank also argued that contract-reliance disclaimers in the agreement meant lower courts never should have ruled it fraudulently induced Claymore Holdings to enter the deal....

