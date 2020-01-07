Contractor Denies Drilling Rig Manual Ties It To Accident Suit

Law360, Pittsburgh (January 7, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- An indemnity clause buried in the user manual for a piece of industrial drilling equipment shouldn't bind a drilling contractor to a lawsuit brought by the family of an employee killed when the equipment allegedly failed, an attorney for the contractor told a Pittsburgh federal judge Tuesday. In arguments over whether equipment maker Consolidated Rig Works LP could drag Deep Well Services into the wrongful death suit brought by the family of Marc Jones, attorneys disputed whether the manual was an essential part of the deal and incorporated into the overall contract, or whether it was akin to a refrigerator manual...

