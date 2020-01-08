Colo. Judge Suggests BMW Face Oil-Guzzling Engine Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge has recommended keeping alive a suit from three drivers who say BMW knowingly sold vehicles with defective, oil-guzzling engines, saying their breach of warranty and other claims are sufficiently fleshed out to survive BMW's dismissal bid. U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak issued a report and recommendation Tuesday suggesting the court deny BMW of North America LLC's motion to dismiss a suit from Rachel O'Connor, Matthew Ingram and David Cruz over allegedly defective N63 engines. Judge Varholak said BMW's arguments for booting the suit were largely unpersuasive, saying the drivers sufficiently claimed that they're entitled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS