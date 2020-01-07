Trump OK'd To Pitch Summer Zervos Fight to NY's Top Court

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:46 PM EST) -- A New York appellate ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump can appeal its ruling that he lacks immunity from state court lawsuits, putting a hold on former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos' defamation suit while Trump asks the state's highest court to hear his appeal. “We believe that the Court of Appeals will agree that the U.S. Constitution bars state court actions while the president is in office,” said a spokesperson from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, the law firm representing Trump, on Tuesday. New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division’s First Department issued an order Tuesday saying Trump can try to persuade the...

