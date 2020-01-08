RI Tribe's $30M Bridge Project Suit Off To DC After All

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge has changed her mind and will grant a tribe’s bid to transfer its $30 million suit over a highway construction project to the District of Columbia, saying she reconsidered her earlier decision because the case involves a federal official. U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy’s Tuesday order sends the Narragansett Indian Tribe's suit against the Federal Highway Administration to D.C. federal court as the agency argues that it can’t be sued because it hasn't yet made a final decision about the project’s cultural impacts that can be challenged in court. Judge McElroy on Dec. 5 had...

