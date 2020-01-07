SCANA Investors Reach $192M Deal In Nuke Plant Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Investors in SCANA Corp. urged a South Carolina federal judge Tuesday to sign off on a $192 million settlement resolving class claims the company and its executives misled the public about long delays and massive cost overruns in a $9 billion nuclear reactor project. The $192.5 million deal would be the largest securities class action recovery in the District of South Carolina, according to the motion. The settlement allocates $160 million in cash and $32.5 million in freely tradable Dominion Energy Inc. common stock or cash at the option of SCANA. The investors, which include the West Virginia Investment Management Board,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS