Facebook Accused Of Stealing Tech For Live Video Feature

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- Facebook Inc. and its subsidiary Instagram LLC were hit with a patent infringement suit in Texas federal court Tuesday over accusations the Silicon Valley titans swiped the tech behind their live video streaming functions from a smaller company. Voxer Inc. and Voxer IP LLC claimed that Facebook Live and Instagram Live both make use of technologies protected by several patents controlled by Voxer. The technologies at issue allow for "transmission and reception under poor and varying network conditions and regardless of recipient availability," according to the San Francisco-based startup. Voxer said its founder, Tom Katis, was inspired in the late 2000s...

