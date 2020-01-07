Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Woman Who Inspired 'Hustlers' Lodges $40M Suit Over Movie

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- The New York woman whose story inspired the movie "Hustlers" filed a $40 million defamation suit Tuesday against the production companies behind the film — including star Jennifer Lopez's production company — claiming they damaged her reputation and never got her permission to use her likeness in the first place.

Samantha Barbash, who lives in Queens County, said in her complaint that she had refused to waive her privacy rights or consent to Lopez's company Nuyorican Productions Inc. and the other production companies using her story. Still, "with blatant disregard for their lack of authority," the production companies exploited Barbash's likeness...

