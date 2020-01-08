Crowell & Moring Hires Banking Litigation Partner In London

Law360, London (January 8, 2020, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Crowell & Moring has hired a banking litigation attorney with expertise in worldwide fraud investigations to boost its cross-border disputes practices, the firm said Wednesday. Nicola Phillips, who joined Crowell & Moring LLP on Jan. 8, gained experience at the commercial and civil courts. She has moved from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, where she spent 12 years, and joins other lawyers who have moved from the rival firm. Phillips will team up with the international dispute resolution group, bolstering the firm’s ability to advise international clients on commercial and civil litigation matters and large compliance investigations, Crowell & Moring said....

