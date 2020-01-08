5th Circ. Won't Halt Dental Supply Case For High Court Review

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- Dental supplier Henry Schein Inc. can’t put a competitor’s multimillion-dollar contract lawsuit on ice pending an appeal asking the U.S. Supreme Court to force the dispute into arbitration, the Fifth Circuit ruled. Henry Schein had asked a circuit panel for time to petition justices for review of an August appeals decision that killed the company’s effort to have the matter arbitrated before the district court moves ahead with a trial. The suit brought by rival Archer & White accuses Henry Schein of conspiring to limit its sales territories under distribution agreements. The three-judge panel for the Fifth Circuit, in a per curiam...

