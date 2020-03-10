Pa. Had No Role In Out-Of-State Mesh Case, Justices Told

Law360, Philadelphia (March 10, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson unit should not have been dragged into Philadelphia County to face claims from an Indiana woman who went on to win $12.5 million for injuries she suffered from a defective pelvic mesh implant, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard during oral arguments Tuesday. Robert Heim of Dechert LLP, representing J&J subsidiary Ethicon Inc., argued that Pennsylvania's lack of any cognizable interest in a case involving two out-of-state parties meant that the state's court system should have been barred from exercising jurisdiction over the matter. "When you have an Indiana plaintiff suing under an Indiana law for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS