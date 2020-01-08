Jury In False Ad Trial Told Memory-Boosting Pill Is A Lie

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (January 8, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- A University of Toronto nutrition scientist professor testified Wednesday in a California federal jury trial over class claims alleging Quincy Bioscience LLC falsely advertised the cognitive benefits of Prevagen, saying the popular dietary supplement can't improve memory or promote clear thinking, because it can't cross the blood-brain barrier. Professor Richard Bazinet explained to an eight-member jury that the Wisconsin-based company's assertions on Prevagen labels that the supplement improves memory and brain health can't be true for three "relatively simple" reasons. First, he said, the supplement’s key protein that supposedly aids memory and clear thinking — apoaequorin, which was originally discovered in jellyfish — is quickly digested like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS