Jury Should Hear Snow Tubing Injury Case, Pa. Justices Hint

Law360, Philadelphia (March 10, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania’s highest court strongly suggested during oral arguments Tuesday that jurors should have been allowed to decide whether a ski resort’s use of improvised speed-control mats in an accident that left a snow tuber paralyzed constituted gross negligence or recklessness. After an attorney for Roundtop Mountain resort told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court during a hearing in Philadelphia that use of rubber kitchen mats was a common practice in the skiing industry and that a trial judge was correct to grant summary judgment in the case, Justice Max Baer suggested that the argument sounded like one that was better suited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS