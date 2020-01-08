Insurer Urges 7th Circ. To Shield It From $50M Pollution Award

Law360, Chicago (January 8, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- The insurance and legal industries would be profoundly affected if the Seventh Circuit forces Westfield Insurance Co. to pay a $50 million default judgment in a pollution suit for which its insured, a waste recycling facility, never sought coverage, the company said Wednesday. Westfield asked a three-judge panel during oral arguments to uphold a lower court's holding that it doesn't have to cover the judgment since it wasn't timely notified of the federal lawsuit seeking relief for a group of Elkhart, Indiana, residents who were allegedly exposed to the facility's smoke, dust and harmful odors. Westfield only ever learned of the residents'...

