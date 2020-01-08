Court Orders Mass. Town To Allow Cell Tower Construction

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A wireless infrastructure company can build a cell tower in the Cape Cod town of Mashpee, Massachusetts, after a federal court on Wednesday approved an agreement for judgment between the company and the town board that had initially granted, then denied, permission for the project. Blue Sky Towers II LLC will get permission to build the 150-foot-tall tower, and will give the town space to mount communications equipment for its own police, fire and medical services free of charge, as the parties and the court agreed the Mashpee Zoning Board of Appeals had not given enough evidence and violated the federal...

