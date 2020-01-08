Conservation Easement Promoter Slams DOJ Lawsuit Delay

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- A real estate company accused by the U.S. of illicitly generating $2 billion in tax deductions through abusive conservation easement deals criticized the Department of Justice on Wednesday, saying the department was unnecessarily drawing out its case. EcoVest Capital Inc. slammed the DOJ for what it called a two-year delay in the case, saying that the government's case lacks merit and that the delay would be unduly burdensome. “You would think the government would want to go to trial quickly if their case had any merit,” the company said in a news release. “The obvious reason they are continuing to delay...

