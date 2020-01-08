UK Judge Rules Huawei, ZTE Infringe Essential 4G Patents

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- A U.K. judge ruled Wednesday that Chinese smartphone makers Huawei and ZTE infringe two patents that once belonged to Nokia and are essential to the fourth-generation wireless standard, but that a third patent in the suit brought by current owner Conversant Wireless is invalid. Justice Colin Birss in the High Court of Justice upheld the validity of several claims of the two patents and concluded that they were essential to the standard, meaning U.K. sales of Huawei and ZTE handsets infringe. At the same time, he found other claims of those patents are invalid, and that a third patent asserted by...

