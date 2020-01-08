Calif. City Hits Back In $31M Cleanup Case

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A California city ensnared in a $31 million lawsuit initiated by property owners who say pollution from the U.S. Army has made a piece of land impossible to sell on Tuesday said the property owners are actually on the hook for any cleanup costs. Riverside, California, was drawn into the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act lawsuit by the Army, which claims that the city bears some responsibility for the pollution at the 64-acre Agricultural Park, or Ag Park, site. Property owner Friends of Riverside Airport LLC sued the Army, United Tech unit Rohr Inc. and other private companies for...

