Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Targets Rest Of BlackBerry IP Suit After Alice Win

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- After leveraging the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision to trim BlackBerry's IP claims, Facebook argued in California federal court Wednesday that BlackBerry's remaining messaging and targeted advertising patent claims should be thrown out, including one that purportedly relied on "jargon" to make it appear more advanced than it is.

In a motion seeking summary judgment and to strike, Facebook Inc. sought to punch holes in the various remaining patent claims, saying that one offered no technological improvements and another offered only a basic concept.

Of one of the claims, Facebook said that BlackBerry "will likely lean on the claim's cryptography jargon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®