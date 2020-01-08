Facebook Targets Rest Of BlackBerry IP Suit After Alice Win

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 11:09 PM EST) -- After leveraging the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision to trim BlackBerry's IP claims, Facebook argued in California federal court Wednesday that BlackBerry's remaining messaging and targeted advertising patent claims should be thrown out, including one that purportedly relied on "jargon" to make it appear more advanced than it is. In a motion seeking summary judgment and to strike, Facebook Inc. sought to punch holes in the various remaining patent claims, saying that one offered no technological improvements and another offered only a basic concept. Of one of the claims, Facebook said that BlackBerry "will likely lean on the claim's cryptography jargon...

