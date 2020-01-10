In Trademark Case, USPTO Warns Of Language 'Monopoly'

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 1:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is warning the U.S. Supreme Court of grave anti-competitive effects if the court allows companies to secure trademark protection for web addresses involving generic terms like “booking.” In an opening brief filed Monday, the agency said allowing Booking.com BV to register its name as a trademark would grant the company the power to unfairly block rivals from using the more simple “booking.” “Treating ‘Booking.com’ as a protectable trademark would allow a single entity to monopolize the term ‘booking’ with respect to the relevant online services and impede respondent’s competitors from using it in their own...

