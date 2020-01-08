Gebhardt & Smith Guides M&T Bank's $240M NYC Loan

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Gebhardt & Smith LLP represented M&T Bank in connection with its $240 million loan for various New York properties across the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, according to records made public on Wednesday. The loan is for three properties in the Bronx, six assets in Brooklyn and nine properties in Queens. All of the properties are described in mortgage documents as commercial properties, and mortgage documents filed on Tuesday show the borrower is Woodbridge, Virginia-based Blue Hills Fuels LLC. Contact information for the borrower was not immediately available. The loan from Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. is for 1885 Westchester Ave., 1419...

