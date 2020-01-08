MD In Tricare Fraud Case Wants Conspiracy Charge Nixed

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- One of 13 defendants who went to trial last year over an alleged $100 million Tricare fraud scheme has asked a Texas federal judge to grant him acquittal after a jury deadlocked on the conspiracy charge against him. Dr. Walter Simmons filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal Tuesday after a trial that wrapped up in December yielded no conviction against him. Prosecutors had charged the group of doctors, pharmacy owners and marketers with plotting to defraud the Tricare military health care program by conspiring to sell patients compounded creams and other medications they didn't need. Tricare beneficiaries were allegedly...

