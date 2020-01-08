Pa. Justices To Mull Injury Benefits For Traveling Worker

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed on Wednesday to decide whether a traveling Cintas Corp. salesman is entitled to workers’ compensation benefits after he was injured in a car crash on his way home from an after-hours social event sponsored by his employer. The justices agreed to take on the case after a 5-2 decision by the Commonwealth Court found that a company-sponsored happy hour for workers in the Allentown area was so far removed from the usual course of business for salesman Jonathan Peters that it constituted an “abandonment of employment” under relevant case law. In language submitted to the court...

