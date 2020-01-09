Investment Pro Faces New Fraud Charges Over $3.5M Offering

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- An investment professional treated most of the $3.5 million he raised in a fraudulent securities offering for his three companies as “his own personal piggybank,” including funding an insider trading scheme he was charged with running last year, federal prosecutors and regulators said Wednesday. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took aim at Donald Blakstad in New York federal court for the second time in just over six months after accusing him of operating a $6 million insider trading scheme involving Illumina Inc. securities in July. Both the prosecutors and the SEC believe that the...

