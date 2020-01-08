Drug Buyers 'Astounded' As Celgene Axes $55M Antitrust Deal

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb's Celgene unit has dropped out of a $55 million deal that would have ended litigation alleging a sweeping scheme to monopolize the market for two cancer drugs that have racked up tens of billions of dollars in sales. Counsel for the plaintiffs said in a Wednesday statement that Celgene Corp. withdrew from a class action settlement announced in mid-2019 after 80 parties opted out of the proposed deal to preserve their litigation rights. The settlement would have ended a five-year legal battle over allegedly anti-competitive practices aimed at shielding sales of Celgene's Revlimid and Thalomid drugs. The deal had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS