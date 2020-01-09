NJ Atty With 'Audacity' To Bill After Keeping $100K Disbarred

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred attorney Alfredo Ramos for failing to turn over $100,000 he owed to a real estate client and then having the "audacity" to file legal action for his fee, according to an order and ethics decision made public Wednesday. The justices acted on the recommendation by the state's Disciplinary Review Board to disbar Ramos for several infractions, the most serious being the knowing misappropriation of funds. Ethics authorities said Ramos used all but $5 in the account to pay personal expenses instead of turning them over to clients he represented in the sale of their...

