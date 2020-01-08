Philly Injury Firm Inks Deal Over Medicare Reimbursements

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that they've struck a deal with Simon & Simon PC to resolve claims that the Philadelphia-based personal injury firm failed to reimburse the government for thousands of dollars in Medicare payments made to health care providers on behalf of clients. Under the settlement announced by U.S. Attorney William McSwain, Simon & Simon would be responsible for paying just over $6,600 to the government as compensation for claims made by Medicare on behalf of firm clients who went on to win monetary awards over their injuries. "This settlement agreement should remind personal injury lawyers and others of their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS