Health Care AI Increasingly In Crosshairs Of State, Fed. Gov't

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- On Nov. 12, 2019, the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it was opening an investigation into “Project Nightingale,” Google Inc.’s partnership with Ascension (the largest nonprofit U.S. health care system), which granted Google access to health records from over 50 million patients. Less than a month earlier, New York’s Department of Financial Services and Department of Health opened a joint probe into whether a hospital care algorithm was racially discriminatory, based on a research study showing that it prioritized care of white patients over black patients based on historical health care...

