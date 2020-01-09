Apple Unit Charged Ill. Tax On Exempt Software, Store Says

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- An Apple subsidiary wrongly charged customers tax on business operations software that is exempt from Illinois sales tax, a boutique fashion store has told a federal court in challenging the company's motion to dismiss the store's proposed class action. Florodora Inc. said in a memorandum filed Wednesday that the FileMaker Pro database software sold by the subsidiary, Claris International Inc., to small and medium-size businesses met the requirements to qualify for the exemption under Illinois state law by including an electronic signature. “In continually representing that the tax was proper, and imposing and ultimately collecting the illegal sales tax, Claris acted...

