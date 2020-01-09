Swim League Says Org Can't Block New Antitrust Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- A nascent swimming league wants a California federal court to let it update an antitrust lawsuit accusing swimming's international governing body of exerting its control to scuttle a competition in the country, arguing that amending the suit would cause "no possible cognizable prejudice." The up-and-coming International Swimming League, backed by a proposed class of swimmers pursuing their own claims in a parallel lawsuit, argued that the Fédération Internationale de Natation, or FINA, "has offered no reasons" to back up its opposition to amended complaints. The proposed first amended complaints, or FACs, ISL said, merely add additional factual detail gleaned from jurisdictional...

