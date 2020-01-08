Dodd-Frank Architects Join Legal Challenge To SEC's Reg BI

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- A challenge to new rules requiring broker-dealers to act in their clients' best interests now has the support of the Dodd-Frank Act’s top authors, who joined 10 past and present members of Congress urging the Second Circuit to scrap a rule they say doesn’t do enough to protect investors. Former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., and former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., co-signed an amicus brief last week claiming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission bucked Congress' intent with a lax rule that doesn’t hold brokers to the same standard as investment advisers, who can consider only their clients’ interests when offering advice. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS