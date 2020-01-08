Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dodd-Frank Architects Join Legal Challenge To SEC's Reg BI

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- A challenge to new rules requiring broker-dealers to act in their clients' best interests now has the support of the Dodd-Frank Act’s top authors, who joined 10 past and present members of Congress urging the Second Circuit to scrap a rule they say doesn’t do enough to protect investors.

Former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., and former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., co-signed an amicus brief last week claiming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission bucked Congress' intent with a lax rule that doesn’t hold brokers to the same standard as investment advisers, who can consider only their clients’ interests when offering advice. ...

