Wynn Resorts, Shuttle Bus Cos. Are Illegally Idling, Suit Says

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Wynn Resorts and a handful of shuttle bus companies are repeatedly violating the Clean Air Act by allowing their chartered buses to sit idling on streets, spewing harmful diesel emissions, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court. Environmental advocacy group Conservation Law Foundation Inc. asserts that Wynn Resorts Ltd., Academy Bus LLC, DPV Transportation Inc. and Boston Charter Bus LLC allow their vehicles to sit idling in excess of the five minutes allowed by the CAA and Massachusetts law, according to the lawsuit. The CAA is designed to protect and enhance the air quality in the U.S. to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS