Expert-Designation Issue Seals Woman's Med Mal Trial Loss

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 8:32 PM EST) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the outcome of a trial in which a patient suing a doctor over a long-term leg problem was denied the benefit of testimony from a different doctor who finally fixed it, because the latter doctor wasn't designated as an expert witness. Plaintiff Lyudmila Lerner lost her trial against Dr. Stanley Cowen after one of her intended witnesses, Dr. Kazyo Suzuki, was barred from the trial because he didn't bear an "expert" designation. Lerner had blamed Cowen for the worsening of her leg wound over a roughly two-year period from 2014 to 2016, but said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS