FilmOn Doesn't Change Sony, MJ Victory In Fake-Vocals Suit

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- Ordered by the California Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in light of a recent ad data libel suit, an appellate court again upheld an early victory by Sony Music and Michael Jackson's estate against claims they violated consumer protection laws by touting an album as Jackson's, despite featuring a sound-alike vocalist. In a unanimous opinion Wednesday, a Second District Court of Appeal panel again found that Sony and Jackson's estate had First Amendment protection to claim that the late pop singer sang all of the songs on 2010's "Michael," despite plaintiff Vera Serova's claims that an "imposter" recorded vocals for...

