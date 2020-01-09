Calif. 'Dynamex' Law Doesn't Extend To Truckers, Judge Says

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 10:34 AM EST) -- A California state judge ruled Wednesday that a controversial state law that raises the bar for workers to be legally classified as independent contractors doesn’t cover the trucking industry since it is trumped by a federal statute that governs freight companies’ operations. The trucking industry notched a victory Wednesday when a judge ruled that California's new statute making it tougher to classify workers as contractors didn't apply to motor carriers. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge William Highberger ruled that the requirements of the ABC test — the legal framework adopted by the California Supreme Court in a landmark ruling called Dynamex...

